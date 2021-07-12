GR offering $10K grants to small businesses affected by pandemic

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of Grand Rapids will soon open applications for grants of up to $10,000 to some businesses that had to make changes during the coronavirus pandemic.

The city has $265,000 available through federal coronavirus relief funds approved last year. Businesses that had to upgrade technology or get new furniture, fixtures or equipment after March 1, 2020, to respond to the pandemic can apply to get a chunk of the cash.

You can apply starting at 8 a.m. Monday, July 19, by going to GrandRapidsMI.gov/AdaptationGrant. Applicants must be for-profit businesses within one of the city’s Neighborhoods of Focus with no more than 25 employees, as well as meet other eligibility requirements. No matching funds are required.

Businesses that got similar $5,000 grants from the city last year can also get the $10,000 grants if they are eligible.

Money is being awarded on a first-come, first-served basis, so businesses are encouraged to apply early.