GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A local nonprofit is looking to dispel misconceptions about becoming a foster parent this National Foster Care Month.

DA Blodgett-St. John’s in Grand Rapids has launched an awareness campaign. The nonprofit’s recruitment, retention and training specialist, Stacy Goodson, spoke with News 8 about some of the myths around foster parenting.

She said many people think they have to be married or a homeowner to foster a child, which is not true.

Another myth involves the decision about which children you choose to care for.

“One of the myths that I hear a lot of time is that people don’t have a say in the children that come to their home and the children that they care for, but you absolutely do,” Goodson said. “When we call for placements, we’ll tell you as much as we know about the child and then you’ll get the opportunity to decide whether or not that child is going to be a good fit to come into your home.”

DA Blodgett-St. John’s hosts foster care meetings every month for people who are interested. For more information, go to dabsj.org.