GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — With the help of a new grant, a Grand Rapids nonprofit is working to support high school-aged teens who have experienced or witnessed domestic violence.

Puertas Abiertas, which recently became a 501(c)(3), is one of five programs chosen to receive a $10,000 grant from the Grand Rapids Safe Alliances for Everyone Task Force.

Andrea Inostroza, who launched the program as a pilot in 2019, said children and adolescents are often forgotten about when it comes to addressing homes with domestic violence.

“With the grant that we receive, we are going to focus, and we are focusing on them and the adolescents between 14- and 18-year-old who have victim or witness of domestic abuse,” Inostroza said.

She currently works as a counselor at a majority Hispanic Grand Rapids area high school, where she’s learned a lot about the impact of this type of abuse on younger people.

“In these five years I’ve been working there, I realized the amount of children sufferings from suicidal ideation mostly due to domestic abuse.” She added, “The sad part is that people believe that domestic abuse is a tradition in the Latino community, and it’s not that way.”

The pilot started as a six-week support group with 13 women who could come and talk about things they were facing in life. After seeing how impactful these conversations were, Inostroza knew she had to keep it going.

Now, Puertas Abiertas works with 350 women, more than a dozen men, and more than 600 children. The nonprofit offers therapy, support groups for adults and children, activities like computer and English classes, and much more.

“What I realize is that these women and men who are victims of abuse need an opportunity, that’s all,” Inostroza said.

At first, she said it seemed there weren’t enough resources for these victims, but Inostroza realized that wasn’t exactly the problem.

“The problem was there was not an organization who connected all these resources and stayed by the client all along.”

“You say OK. It’s domestic abuse. They take the abuser out of the house or put him in jail, but at the moment, the ladies or gentlemen start thinking, what am I going to do now? I’m alone. I don’t have help, the help they are bringing me is in English, I don’t understand. That’s what we did. We connect everything. We connect all the services. There are several agencies that receive grants here in the city of Grand Rapids and Kent County, and they don’t have the clients and the grants are specific for Latino people, victims of domestic abuse.”

She said when they receive someone who is a victim of domestic abuse, they focus first on safety and then connect them with the resources they need.

“We realize if we have to move the family out or we can put a protection order so the abuser man or woman can’t get out of the house. We help them with the process, with court, with everything. We never leave them alone in any way.”

As for the children in these homes, Inostroza said it’s incredibly important to support them as well because coming from violent home environments often leads to an increased likelihood of getting in trouble with the law and unhealthy relationships with future partners.

“Domestic abuse is a cycle. It starts in the family in the grandparents, comes to the parents and to be able to help them to break the circle and to understand about respect and respect of the moms, respect the father and respect to their partners, we have to teach them. We have to help them to break the circle.”

Puertas Abiertas is Spanish for open doors. Inostroza said that it isn’t just limited to people in the Hispanic community. They open their doors to anyone who has been a victim of domestic abuse.

“We just want to reach more of the community. We are here. We can help.”