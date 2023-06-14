GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Diatribe, a local nonprofit that works to connect art and activism, is creating a new space for youth and creatives.

“Welcome, everybody. … We are in the future headquarters of The Diatribe,” said G Foster II, one of the founders of The Diatribe and the group’s vibe manager.

The space is located at 2040 Division Ave., in the Burton Heights neighborhood.

“It’s going to be called The Emory, named after Emory Douglas. He is the minister of arts and culture for the Black Panther Party and he was born in Grand Rapids,” Foster said.

The Diatribe is working to raise money for the building.

“The whole total thing is over 18,000 square feet,” Foster said.

The building will have three floors.

“In our headquarters, we will have a venue in the basement that will have a 110-person capacity,” Foster said. “We’ll also have some affordable housing with eight units up top, and we will also have a green space on our roof.”

“Our studios, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments — what we will do is cap the amount of time that people can live here at 3 years, and we’ll ask that these people take classes,” Foster said. “We’re going to do a credit building class, we’re also going to do a financial literacy class and then thirdly we are going to do a home ownership class.”

Artists and creatives will have a space from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“The creatives can come in and they can learn how to slow down their streets, residents can learn how to put up murals,” Foster said. “We can teach people how to navigate the systems that have historically held us back.”

The Emory will also have a dedicated space and time for youth development.

“From 3 to about 7 or 8 (p.m.), this will be a place for the youth,” Foster said. “We want to work with about 20 to 30 youth, mostly from area schools.”

The Diatribe will work with youth between fifth grade and 12th grade.

“We plan to be in the entirety of the students’ lives,” Foster said. “So let’s say some students need to talk to a therapist, or their parents need some assistance finding groceries. We want to be a place that can uplift the kids.”

There will be a recording and art studio, a photo shop, a cafe and a bookstore. The building will also have retail business spaces for artists of color and a performing arts venue.

A rendering of the new headquarters of The Diatribe. (Courtesy)

“Our goal is $6 million for this capital campaign,” Foster said. “We are more than a third of the way.”

The Diatribe currently has $2.5 million in funding, he said.

The group hopes to break ground in December and complete the renovation by August 2024, with a tentative opening date of September or October.

The Love Where You Live Festival will also raise funds for The Diatribe. It will take place July 22.