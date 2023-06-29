GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you want to learn how air quality affects you and your family, a nonprofit is hosting a workshop Thursday evening.

Just Air, founded in 2021, is hosting the workshop in partnership with other community organizations. It’s the second workshop for residents, community groups and business leaders in the 49507 zip code.

“As we have seen over the last month, wildfires can significantly impact our air quality and overall public health. Residents in the 49507 zip code have been dealing with poor air quality for

decades due to pollution and environmental injustice,” members of Just Air said in a news release.

People who attend the workshop will learn about the seven new air quality monitors that have been installed in that area and how to access data from them.

The nonprofit installed five air quality monitors in downtown Grand Rapids and five in the Roosevelt Park neighborhood in 2021, according to the release.

The workshop will last from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the 1530 Event Center on Madison Avenue. Free dinner and childcare will be provided.

If you would like to attend, you can register here.