GR nonprofit makes STEM fun, educational for students

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Black woman in Grand Rapids has made her name known in the world of agricultural engineering. She is now making it her full time job to help students of color succeed in STEM education.

Science, technology, math and science have always been subjects that Keli Christopher enjoyed, but she lacked confidence to really pursue those interests. It wasn’t until someone saw her potential that her whole world began to change.

“When I was growing up, I was really interested in STEM. I wasn’t particularly a great math student,” she said. “I was challenged by a counselor to take an advanced math class in middle school, and so, I just started working hard and that really made a difference for me,” she said.

A product of the Grand Rapids Public School system, Christopher became the first Black person to get a Ph.D in Agricultural Engineering from the University of Illinois. She was the third Black women in the world to obtain a Ph.D in that field.

While working as a civil engineer with the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service in California, she didn’t see many people of color in STEM careers.

“I was always the only Black person, definitely the only Black engineer, and I wanted to see that change,” she said.

So, she decided to come back home and start her own nonprofit called STEM Greenhouse. She partners with the school system to bring the best educational opportunities to students who need it most.

“In Kent County, only eight percent of Black 11th graders are proficient in math,” Christopher said.

Through afterschool and summer programming, Christopher is getting to the root of the problem and making STEM education more fun and engaging for middle school students.

“Seeing them from 6th grade to 8th grade really grow in their math skills, that’s really what we want to see,” she said. “Research was done that the students in our program had four times more growth in math over the school year than any other STEM program in West Michigan, which led to one of the awards we received in 2019 from the ELO Network,” Christopher said.

Her non-profit just recently won a grant from Sony Create Action grant which has also given them the opportunity to be featured in the national spotlight.

STEM Greenhouse will receive $50,000 in cash to continue expanding its work and $50,000 in Sony Electronics products to support the program’s action plan, according to the website.

Sony will also produce a custom short film telling the nonprofit’s story.

As someone who has succeeded in her career, she hopes she can help the next generation make their own mark in history.

“I just knew that I could do it and I wanted other people to know that they could do it,” she said.