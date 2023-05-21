GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Glimpse of Africa is hosting a two-day mental health and wellness fair.

Sunday is the last day of the fair which is being held inside the Prince Conference Center at Calvin University from noon until 6 p.m.

Photo Courtesy: Fridah Kanini (May 20, 2021) African Community Mental Health and Vaccine Clinic

About 20 different businesses, organizations and health institutions including Cherry Health, Treetops Collective, Disability Advocates of Western Michigan and Lighthouse Immigrant are participating.

Advocates will provide education, resources and information to address disparities and prevent and manage diseases.

There are 11 psychologists, therapists and case managers who will speak on a range of topics related to grief, stress, domestic violence, police interaction, mental health and more.

“Connecting new Americans, specifically African community refugees and immigrants, is our priority,” Fridah Kanini, founder of A Glimpse of Africa, said.

The Kent County Health Department will also be on-site to provide covid-19 vaccines.