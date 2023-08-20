The 12th annual Back-To-School Celebration was held at the Baxter Community Center on Aug. 20, 2023.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you are a parent, you know that back-to-school shopping can be a struggle. That is why a local nonprofit organization helped kids get ready for school.

On Sunday, the Baxter Community Center held its 12th annual Back-To-School Celebration. Kids were able to pick up free colorful or clear backpacks filled with school supplies before heading upstairs to get a free haircut.

The event was hosted by Endless Opportunities, a nonprofit that works to empower and mentor young people.

Alvin Hills, the co-founder of Endless Opportunities, said this year’s event helped more than 400 kids get ready to head back to school.

“When you get out of that barber chair, you feel unstoppable. You feel like you can conquer the world,” Hills said. “So that’s why we always added the stylist and the barbers, to kind of put the icing on the cake, as you send the kid back to school because we know that first week in the classroom can make all the difference on how that year will go for that student.”

The nonprofit has many programs for young people, including mentorship classes and a dining etiquette class on Oct. 25.