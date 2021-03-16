GR nonprofit helping people sign up for housing assistance

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Funding from the latest relief package is making its way to schools, cities and nonprofits across Michigan.

A big chunk of it is going to be spent getting people back on their feet.

Community Rebuilders is a Grand Rapids-based housing nonprofit. Vice President Anna Diaz says the money is helping them get the resources people need quicker and more efficiently, whether that be more affordable housing options, resources for families without a home or more outreach services.

Diaz says Community Rebuilders is one of the groups that is helping people sign up for the state rental assistance funding that’s coming from the latest relief package.

She says it’s not going to solve everything, but it will help.

“I don’t want to say as a community that we won’t see an increase in numbers and that everything is automatically going to be better because of the funding that’s coming in,” said Diaz. “What I can tell you is if we work together and we can make sure that we’re providing quick access to those services, we definitely will help reduce the number that could be seen.”

Diaz says she expects to see more families lose their homes when the eviction ban is officially lifted, which is expected to happen at the end of March.

She says their goal is to make sure those families have what they need to get back on their feet as quickly as possible.

More information on housing assistance programs can be found online.