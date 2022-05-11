GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Registration for the 8th annual Grand Rapids Neighborhood Summit is now open.

This year’s theme is titled “Building Equitable and Healthy Communities.”

“What impacts the health of people?” Stacy Stout, the director of equity and engagement for the city of Grand Rapids, said when describing the theme of the summit. “It’s not just hospitals and medical care, it’s the environment, it’s stress factors, employment, ability to have a living wage.”

One of the points of focus will be discussing what residents of Grand Rapids can do in their own neighborhoods to have access and be healthy in their own community.

The summit will take place on Saturday, May 21 at Grand Valley State University’s downtown Pew Campus at 401 Fulton St. W. It begins at 9 a.m. and will go until 4 p.m.

Vaccination against COVID-19 is required and attendees are also asked to wear masks. There is also a virtual option and registration is required.

“I’m excited to be back together,” Stout said.

Stout said last year they were outside for five days for the summit but they missed being able to come together for the workshops. She’s hoping she’ll be able to learn more from Grand Rapids residents this year.

“Most of our workshop presenters are Grand Rapids residents. We believe strongly that talent lives here and the solutions we see are in the communities that are the most impacted,” Stout said.

More information and to register, go to grandrapidsmi.gov.

For the full conversation with Stacy Stout, the director of equity and engagement for the city of Grand Rapids, watch the video in the player above.