GR neighborhood group to start lending tools

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — People who live in Grand Rapids’ Midtown area will soon be able to borrow tools and equipment to keep up their property from the neighborhood association for free.

The Midtown Neighborhood Association will have things like drills, shovels, power washers, lawn mowers and garden tools available at the new Tool Lending Library.

Anyone older than 18 who lives in the Midtown area can borrow the items for up to a week. While you will have to put up a $5 deposit when you borrow something, you’ll get that money back when you return it. You’ll also have to show photo ID and fill out a form.

“The tool library will ensure that all neighbors have access to the items they need to transform their homes and yards into beautiful and comfortable spaces, without having to spend a fortune on tools,” Jacqueline Scherer, co-chair of the Midtown Neighborhood Association, said in a statement. “The addition of this library will foster equity, sustainability, and community in a way we’ve not offered before.”

The Tool Lending Library will open March 1 at the neighborhood association’s office at 1147 E. Fulton Street, next to the Fulton Street Farmers Market. Hours will be Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Wednesdays from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. You can call 616.732.9191 before heading over to find out if what you need is available.

You can donate tools to the library by calling the neighborhood association or by emailing midtowngrandrapids@gmail.com.