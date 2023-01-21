One of the gun locks being given out at a gun buyback. (Sept. 17, 2022)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Fran Dalton spent her Saturday sitting at a table inside the Garfield Park Lodge, greeting neighbors interested in making the city safer.

On the table in front of her, literature on how to keep firearms safe and 30 gun trigger locks wrapped in plastic.

Gun trigger locks being given away by the City of Grand Rapids Neighborhood Collective. (Jan. 21, 2023)

“We’ve got kind of a plague of gun thefts. Guns showing up with where they shouldn’t be, because people aren’t securing them adequately,” said Dalton, the Garfield Park Neighborhood Association’s Operations Director and Neighborhood Organizer.

The locks were made available for free to residents through the City of Grand Rapids Neighborhood Collaborative.

According to the association, over 400 firearms offenses occurred in Grand Rapids in 2021, and more than 200 firearms were reported stolen by GPPD.

That’s an increase of 39% in three years.

Dalton said firearm security is often overlooked when it come to the gun violence discussion.

“They’re stealing out of cars. They’re stealing them out of houses. Then they’re going out and doing bad things,” said Dalton.

She said trigger locks could make a difference when it comes to some of those thefts.

“This way, if it’s locked, they won’t steal it because it’s got no point,” said Dalton.

If you’re interested in getting a trigger lock, call the association at 616.241.2443 or email Dalton at fdalton@gpna.org.