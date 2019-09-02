GR native in Florida: ‘Mother Nature is in charge’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Several areas along the coast are under an evacuation order ahead of Hurricane Dorian’s landfall, while others are preparing for what could be days without power.

“We’re inward enough where we’re not really worried about the surges and things like that, but we always have the problem of the high winds,” Grand Rapids native Teresa Shefer told News 8 over the phone Monday.

She moved to the West Palm Beach area eight years ago.

Thankfully they’ve never dealt with hurricane damage, but she’s taking every precaution after seeing news reports ahead of Dorian.

“We’ve done everything we can humanly do to get ready for this. Now it’s up to Mother Nature because no matter what we do, we know Mother Nature is in charge. We cannot prevent her from doing whatever she’s going to do,” Shefer said.

They are west of the evacuation zones but recognize the seriousness of images coming in from the Bahamas and are ready for anything.

Supplies are stacked in their pantry and they’ve been checking on neighbors to ensure everyone is prepared.

“There’s an atmosphere here in Florida, I think we needed right now, where we’re all coming together,” Shefer explained. “We were out for the last three days making sure we had everything we needed, and I didn’t see one person rude, one person fighting. Everybody was working together.”