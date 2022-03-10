GR museum launches $2 admission for low-income families

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Public Museum is trying to make sure everyone has a chance to check out their exhibits.

The museum is now part of the “Museums For All” program, which helps people getting food assistance to visit the museum. All people have to do is show their SNAP benefits card and they’ll get in for $2 per person, up to four people.

More than 800 museums across the country take part in the program.

“The program encourages people of all backgrounds to be regular museum-goers and to build life-long museum-going habits,” Alee’a Cherry, GRPM’s marketing manager said. “Accessibility is one of our main goals, and we aim to find ways to reduce those barriers to get people into the museum to learn, to explore and to get to know their city.”

Admission to the Grand Rapids Public Museum is already free for kids 17 and younger.

The “Museums for All” is a program by the Institute of Museum and Library Services. It is administered by the Association of Children’s Museums.