GR moves up 2 slots in 2021 national energy ranking

The city of Grand Rapids has improved its national energy ranking in the American Council on an Energy-Efficient Economy’s City Clean Energy Scorecard.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of Grand Rapids has improved its national energy ranking in the American Council on an Energy-Efficient Economy’s City Clean Energy Scorecard for the third year in a row.

The city is now raked 31 out of the 100 major U.S. cities on the list. In 2020, the city was ranked 33, and in 2019, it was raked 38.

The council ranks cities on their efforts to reduce energy waste and move toward a cleaner power grid. Cities earn points for “requiring large buildings to reduce energy waste, subsidizing access to transit and other efficient transportation options for historically marginalized groups, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.”

This was the sixth edition of the ranking, and the first year to include the transportation sector.

“(The city’s ranking) is impressive considering the Grand Rapids-Kentwood metropolitan statistical area is the 52nd largest area evaluated. And with the work that the city is currently focusing on, we feel confident we will continue to move up in the rankings,” Alison Waske Sutter, sustainability and performance management officer for the city of Grand Rapids, said in a press release.

The city said that its Office of Sustainability’s research has determined that Grand Rapids is the third best performer on the carbon reduction measure next to Austin and Minneapolis.

An 85% reduction of municipal greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 has been approved and a net zero goal by 2040 was set in September 2021. The city said its goal greatly exceeds the Paris Climate Accord targets and the 52% by 2030 and net zero by 2050 goals established by President Joe Biden and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

A communitywide carbon emissions goal on behalf of the entire community is expected to be made in September by stakeholders, the city said.