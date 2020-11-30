GR mayor, others urge state to adopt city revenue protection plan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss joined leaders from other communities Monday to call on state lawmakers to help communities struggling under the economic strain of COVID-19.

They’re asking legislators to adopt the Michigan Municipal League’s Community Stabilization Plan to help mitigate the pandemic’s one-two punch of increasing costs and driving down tax revenue.

“The Community Stabilization Plan will ensure our communities can quickly recover from the pandemic and have the resources we need to provide police, fire, road maintenance and other vital services that impact the quality of life our residents and businesses expect and deserve. It’s critical that the legislature takes up this issue before the end of this year,” Bliss stated in a Monday news release.

The plan calls for lawmakers to restore Headlee to its original allowance for millage rate fluctuations so property values are based on actual inflationary activity, allowing cities, villages and townships whose tax revenue is impacted by shuttering businesses to collect property tax revenue based on actual real estate values.

“This change will allow Proposal A and Headlee to work as intended by limiting existing millage and value growth to inflation, but allow for the economic catch up after sales,” the Michigan Municipal League stated in a Monday news release.

Fashioned after a recent Ohio measure, the plan also calls for allowing Michigan’s 24 income tax communities to continue collecting taxes from people who normally work within their city limits, but have been working from home because of the pandemic. The impacted cities include Battle Creek, Grand Rapids, Ionia, Muskegon, Muskegon Heights, Portland and Walker.

The municipal league says combined with tax collection losses from unemployment income, local governments from those two dozen communities would lose up to $250 million in revenue this year alone – nearly a third of their income tax revenue.

Community leaders are also asking the Legislature to extend changes to the Open Meetings Act to allow public meetings to continue virtually past the current Dec. 31 end date. The municipal league argues the pandemic will still be an issue past the current Dec. 31 end date, which will force its members to choose between violating the Open Meetings Act requirements or disregarding the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services’ size limits for group gatherings, possibly leading to fines or lawsuits while putting board members and community members at risk.