GR may raise sewer rates to fund biodigester

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Customers hooked to Grand Rapids’ sewer systems may see a double-digit increase in their bills in 2021 due to cost increases for a project that’s supposed to save money in the long run.

City officials confirm an 11% increase is on the table.

The increase is necessary to cover cost overruns on the city’s biodigester project. Higher-than-anticipated heavy equipment and fabrication costs could cause the original $38 million price tag to balloon to up to $57 million.

In June, city officials told News 8 they anticipated a less than an increase of about .5% in the rates charged to customers in Grand Rapids and 10 area communities.

City commissioners have to approve the proposed 11% rate increase, which would be spread out over two years.

Ground was broken on the biodigester along Market Avenue near I-196 in late 2017. When complete, it will draw in waste from large-scale producers like Founders Brewing Co. and cook it down to more manageable levels.

Natural gas created as a byproduct of the process will then be sold back to energy suppliers. Eventually, those sales should lead to lower costs for sewer customers.