Man to be charged in assault, robbery at business

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is set to be charged in court Wednesday after allegedly sexually assaulting a woman and robbing another person at a business.

The Grand Rapids Police Department say Byron A. Morris, 38, sexually assaulted a woman employee working at a business on the city’s West side Sunday. He also robbed a customer who came into the business.

The Kent County Prosecutor’s Office has authorized charges of:

Kidnapping

Two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct

Unarmed robbery

Fourth felony offender

Jail records show that Morris was recently released from the Kent County Jail on Nov. 3. He had been in custody on drug charges since March 24.