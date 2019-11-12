Closings & Delays
Man to be charged in assault, robbery at business

Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is set to be charged in court Wednesday after allegedly sexually assaulting a woman and robbing another person at a business.

The Grand Rapids Police Department say Byron A. Morris, 38, sexually assaulted a woman employee working at a business on the city’s West side Sunday. He also robbed a customer who came into the business.

The Kent County Prosecutor’s Office has authorized charges of:

  • Kidnapping
  • Two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct
  • Unarmed robbery
  • Fourth felony offender

Jail records show that Morris was recently released from the Kent County Jail on Nov. 3. He had been in custody on drug charges since March 24.

