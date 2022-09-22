GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who accosted children on Grand Rapids’ northwest side last year has been sentenced to prison.

On July 27, Franklin Farley was sentenced to up to 30 years in prison for one count of kidnapping and one count of kidnapping-child enticement, according to the Michigan Department of Corrections. He had pleaded guilty to both counts on May 23.

Farley, 40, was arrested in August of last year. Grand Rapids police say there were at least five incidents in which he tried to lure away boys between the ages of 5 and 13 and that in at least one case, he implied he was armed.

Farley, who is homeless, was previously convicted of second-degree CSC in 2005 after attacking a 13-year-old boy. He is a registered sex offender.