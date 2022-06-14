GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who accosted children on Grand Rapids’ northwest side last year has admitted to kidnapping.

On May 23, Franklin Farley pleaded guilty to a count of kidnapping and a count of kidnapping-child enticement. Other charges, including criminal sexual conduct and assault with intent to commit sexual penetration, were dismissed.

Farley, 39, was arrested in August of last year. Grand Rapids police say there were at least five incidents in which he tried to lure away boys between the ages of 5 and 13 and that in at least one case, he implied he was armed.

Farley, who is homeless, was previously convicted of second-degree CSC in 2005 after attacking a 13-year-old boy. He is a registered sex offender.

Sentencing is scheduled for July 27. The Kent County prosecutor said Farley could spend the rest of his life in prison.