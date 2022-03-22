GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids man has pleaded guilty to charges in connection to the shooting death of his roommate.

In 17th Circuit Court in Grand Rapids Monday, Devan Cole, 27, pleaded down to second-degree murder. He also admitted to use of a firearm in the commission of a felony as being a second-time habitual offender. A second weapons charge was dropped after his plea. Sentencing is scheduled for June 1.

Anthony Crump, 27, was shot and killed on Saturday, March 7, at a home on Veto Street NW near Marion Avenue in Grand Rapids.

In court documents, authorities say a downstairs neighbor called 911 after hearing an argument and multiple gunshots. When officers arrived, Crump was found dead in an upstairs bedroom.

Crump’s girlfriend said the two men, who live in opposite upstairs bedrooms, were arguing about a video game controller and a previous dispute. The girlfriend said Crump was standing outside Cole’s bedroom door when Cole opened it and started shooting.

Cole grabbed his stuff and then left, according to the girlfriend. The downstairs neighbor said Cole put a gun in his waistband before driving off.

He was later arrested without incident.