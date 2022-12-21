GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was sentenced to years in prison for working in a plot to fraudulently get millions of dollars in COVID-19 loans and conspiring to deal cocaine, according to a U.S. attorney.

Jemar Mason, 47, of Grand Rapids, was sentenced to 7.25 years in prison, six years of supervised release and fines of $1,495,067. He pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit money laundering and conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.

U.S. attorneys say Mason worked with four other people in 2020, including a former police officer from Georgia and his “accountant,” a car salesman and a cocaine user from Kent County. The group applied for federal Payment Protection Program loans with inactive businesses that they falsely claimed had employees and customers.

Members of the group distributed money from the loans to friends and family, labeling them as “payroll” so it would appear the funds were used properly. $500,000 was also wired oversees for a period of time to yield profits, attorneys said.

According to federal prosecutors, Mason was also trafficking cocaine and dealing throughout West Michigan. Investigators found several stash locations used to hide drugs, paraphernalia and weapons.

Attorneys said the group had obtained $1.495 million in fraudulent loans. Investigators were able to recover $1.123 million of loan funds and seized millions of dollars’ worth of property from the suspects.

The others in the group were charged with many of the same crimes and have been convicted, federal prosecutors said.