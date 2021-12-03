GR man found guilty of stabbing, killing man in 2020

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been found guilty of stabbing and killing another man in Grand Rapids in January of 2020.

Lamont Plair was found guilty Thursday of a charge of second degree murder and a charge of habitual offender.

On Jan. 12, 2020, Plair stabbed and killed 55-year-old Tracy “Tree Rider” Hunter, at a home on Bates Street near Neland Avenue.

Hunter’s death was the third homicide in what ended up being Grand Rapids’ most violent year. The city reported a record 38 homicides in 2020.

Plair’s sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 3, 2022.

