GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — For five years, two Grand Rapids men have been connected, without either of them knowing the other existed.

Alex Manion moved with his family into a new home that they purchased from their friends. They then told Manion about a mysterious object that had been there for decades. It was a leather-bound binder, zipped up and full of loose papers.

A peek inside would reveal dozens and dozens of documents and photos that told about the life of a man named Edward Healy. Healy was a former bomber pilot for the United States military who flew 35 missions during World War II, including one over France during D-Day.

Manion is a self-described “World War II history buff” and was enamored by the heirloom. But with life becoming increasingly busy with having a young family, he couldn’t spend too much time thinking about it. It wasn’t until he and his wife were cleaning out their pantry that they rediscovered the binder.

“I knew at some point I had to contact somebody,” Manion said. “My wife pulled it out and said, ‘You know, we really have to do something about this.’ And I did.”

Manion took to social media for help with locating anyone who may know who the binder belonged to. On Monday, he made a post on Reddit and quickly got responses from people who had leads on the family. It didn’t take long for Manion to discover a man named Trevor Healy, the grandson of Edward Healy.

Manion quickly reached out to Trevor Healy, who said the message caught him completely off guard.

“I was doing the day-to-day with my girlfriend and her kids … and I had the message come through,” Trevor Healy said. “And it being a message request, you’re kind of hesitant to open them sometimes. But I opened it and read it, and it blew my mind.”

Trevor Healy was reunited with his grandfather’s World War II records by Alex Manion.

The binder contains documents of Edward Healy’s service, personal records from the war and photos from Healy’s family.

A map also shows markings of Edward Healy’s missions over Europe, including D-Day.

Edward Healy passed away just after Trevor Healy was born. The only memories Trevor Healy had of his grandfather were what he was told by his family. The binder revealed brand new things to him.

“I was almost speechless,” Healy said. “I started telling my girlfriend, Lisa, ‘I think I found some family history. It’s coming back to us.’”

But how did the binder get there? As it turns out, Manion has been living in Trevor Healy’s childhood home, where he lived 30 years prior. Trevor Healy believes that during the moves in and out of the home, the binder was forgotten about.

After all of these years, Trevor Healy remains the only member of his family that still lives in West Michigan. Coincidentally, he resides only a few miles away from the actual home, making the reunion even easier.

The two men spent hours during that first meeting going through the documents and history itself. Healy found out about his grandfather’s missions and even the awards he was given for his service.

Old photos of his father as a kid were also found inside, along with a handwritten note that his grandmother had sent to Edward Healy during the war.

“It’s something that put me to tears to read it,” he said.

For five years, Manion had been in possession of the Healy family’s history without even knowing it was so important. He said not trying to track down the family sooner was something he regrets, but Trevor Healy couldn’t be less bothered by the wait.

“It was there for 30 years, what’s a few more?” Healy said.

The best part of the discovery, according to both men, is that the two have been able to develop a real friendship.

“It’s kind of like meeting a long-lost friend in a lot of ways. Especially coming back here to the house I grew up in,” Healy said. “So, it’s pretty cool.”

“When you post something online, trying to find someone or something, you hope they’re a good person. And we’ve gotten that with Trevor and he has just as much passion and enjoyment looking through those documents as I did when I was re-looking through them. I couldn’t be happier with the result,” Manion said. “We were able to spend about an hour together, going through the documents together and rediscovering it.”

Trevor Healy said he is now in the process of getting the documents and photos digitized to make them last. He will also frame some of the items and share them with the rest of the family.