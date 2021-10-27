GR man competes for the most legendary ‘dad bod’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids man is competing in a unique competition for the most legendary “dad bod.” He’s asking for the community’s help to win.

Cody Wright recently advanced to the Legendary Dad Bod quarterfinals.

People can vote once daily online for free or pay for multiple votes. The proceeds from the competition will support the B+ Foundation to help children battling pediatric cancer.

Wright says if he was in a tough situation like this as a father, he would want that support too.

“I have three children at home. My oldest just turned 2 on Monday. I have 3-month-old twins. I feel like I’d kind of want someone in my corner if something were to happen and my child had cancer and I had to take time off work and was struggling with bills and different things like that,” said Wright.

The winner of the Legendary Dad Bod competition will receive $25,000 and a feature in Men’s Journal magazine.

Voting for the quarterfinals ends Thursday, Oct. 28 at 10 p.m. EST. You can vote for Wright here.