GR man charged in hit-and-run that injured jogger

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been charged in a hit-and-run crash that injured a jogger in Grand Rapids last month.

Jaiden Colborn, 19, Grand Rapids was arrested Tuesday. He was charged with reckless driving causing serious impairment of a body function, failure to stop at the scene of a crash resulting in serious impairment and operating while license suspended, revoked or denied causing serious injury.

The crash happened the afternoon of Oct. 18 on Monroe Avenue near Riverside Park. The Grand Rapids Police Department says a 19-year-old Rockford woman was jogging when she was hit by a car.

She was taken to the hospital, where police said she remained in serious condition Friday.

Each of the counts Colborn faces carry up to five years in prison.