GR man arrested in undercover child porn bust

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids man was arrested for child pornography crimes during an undercover bust, Michigan State Police say.

Eric John Nawrot, 53, is charged with child sexually abusive activity, distributing child sexually abusive material and two counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

Detectives with the Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force searched Nawrot’s home, with the help of Grand Rapids police.

Nawrot was booked in the Kent County Jail May 17, records show. He remained in custody Friday.