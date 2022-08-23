GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids man has been arrested for allegedly illegally buying and selling guns.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Western District of Michigan said Jerreil Lamounta Martin of Grand Rapids was arrested on charges involving alleged straw purchasing and illegal sale of firearms.

Between September and October 2021, the indictment alleges Martin bought at least 11 handguns from licensed firearms dealers and lied on federal forms that he was the actual buyer of the guns. It is alleged he then illegally sold those guns to other people.

Several of those guns were later used in crimes, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

“We face an epidemic of gun violence in Michigan, like other states across the nation,” U.S. Attorney Mark Totten said in a news release.

“The recent surge in gun violence is driven, in part, by individuals who illegally supply firearms to violent criminals. When you illegally buy a gun for someone else, you could buy yourself 10 years in federal prison.”