GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Public Library will be hosting a series of events in November in honor of Native American Heritage Month.

The events include two author talks and special storytime events.

On Tuesday, Nov. 7, author Darcie Little Badger will be at the Main Library from 6:30 to 8 p.m. to discuss her books “Elatsoe” and “A Snake Falls to Earth.” She’ll take questions from the audience and will sign books.

Author Andrea Riley Mukavetz will be at the Main Library on Tuesday, Nov. 14 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. There, she’ll be talking about her book “You Better Go See Geri: An Odawa Elder’s Life in Recovery and Resilience.” The book is a biography and a collaborative oral history project, according to the library. She will also do a Q&A and a book signing.

Author Darcie Little Badger and her book, “A Snake Falls to Earth.” (Courtesy Grand Rapids Public Library) Author Andrea Riley Mukavetz and her book, “You Better Go See Geri: An Odawa Elder’s Life in Recovery and Resilience.” (Courtesy Grand Rapids Public Library)

Registration is required for both author talks.

Throughout the month of November, there will be National Native American Heritage Month Storytimes at various locations. The events will highlight Native American stories and will also have songs and activities.

Megan Biggins, the director of patron experience for the library, said storytimes are fun programs that aim to “connect people to the different members of our community and the different experiences they may have through an age-appropriate presentation of stories.”

She said programming like the library’s Native American Heritage Month events are an important way to connect with the community.

“One of our primary missions is to reflect our community, and by holding programs, by making sure collections carry authors that our community are interested in, we really are doing the initial work of inviting people through our doors,” she said. “We are a space for everybody, and making sure everybody feels comfortable within our spaces starts with what we offer and how we interact with people across the community of every experience.”