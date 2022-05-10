GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Public Library has been given over $59,000 in grants to be used for several programs.

The Grand Rapids Public Library Foundation, the fundraising and advocacy arm of the library, has granted GRPL $59,541. About a third of it, $20,000, will be used for Hispanic Heritage Programming which includes an author visit, community conversations, Fiesta story times, Music in the Stacks and a Day of the Dead Celebration.

A total of $11,000 has been earmarked for Media Literacy Week, which includes a day-long conference that is a partnership between GRPL, the Community Media Center and Wealthy Theater.

Just over $9,000 of the funding will go towards audiobooks, including CDs and eAudiobooks. The library is also focusing on processing, digitizing and promoting archival collections that focus on the women of Grand Rapids, and $7,500 has been allotted for that.

Two projects have been granted $4,000 each: Creston Neighborhood Storywalk, which involves taking a book apart and installing the pages on an outdoor path, and Storytime for Adults, that will be held monthly at Creston Brewery from September through December featuring a guest reader.

The last $3,806 will go towards the purchase and support of American history archival collections that focus on local history, Michigan history and the old Northwest Territory.