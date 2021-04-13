GR leverages scooters to help those with transportation barriers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The scooters that first hit Grand Rapids streets last September now have a new purpose.

The city is creating a program called the “Spin Community Pass,” to make them more accessible to people facing transportation barriers like having a low income.

“The city is funding 650 passes that provide users with three months of use,” says Justin Kimura, the assistant director of Mobile GR. “Each day they get five 30-minute rides over those three months.”

The city is partnering up with the Greater Grand Rapids NAACP, West Michigan Works, the Baxter Community Center, the Grand Rapids Urban League and the Hispanic Center of Western Michigan to distribute the passes. Each organization will decide on how to disperse the passes.

“The people who receive them can use them to run errands, get to a job or job interview or just use them to enjoy some safe outdoor recreation,” Kimura says.

It normally costs $1 to unlock the scooters and 15 cents per minute to operate them.

“Since September we’ve had over 64,000 rides,” added Kimura.

The Spin Community Pass program will begin on Thursday.