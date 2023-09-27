GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A major cleanup effort is underway at a popular Lego store in Grand Rapids after a van crashed through the front of the Bricks & Minifigs store.

“Out of practically nowhere — I mean no lights, nothing, really crazy. But I heard just a really loud bang, and then about a second later, just glass shatter and Lego,” said Jackson Warner, a team lead at Bricks & Minifigs Grand Rapids.

Team members are now picking up the pieces of Legos and glass strewn all over Bricks & Minifigs GR after a van crashed into its storefront early Saturday morning.

“We’re just shocked, I mean, complete shock,” Bricks & Minifigs co-owner Julia Petersen said. “You can’t really process it the moment it happens.”

The crash happened around 12:50 a.m. Saturday, and the driver ran away from the scene. No one was hurt.

Warner was in the back of the store at the time, getting supplies.

“I got up, I boarded myself against the door, just not really sure what’s happening and waited until I heard fire and them arrive,” Warner said. “And then I came out.”

The store is still a mess of glass, Legos and broken displays, thrown all the way across the store from the van’s impact.

“We’ve gotten some calculations that they were going about 50 miles per hour and it caused a lot of destruction to the store,” Petersen said.

Petersen, who co-owns the store with her husband, said the building has been crashed into before, since it’s so close to Breton Road and 29th Street.

“It’s just too easy to barrel through that light and hit the building,” Petersen said.

Masonry, glasswork, bricks and a support column are severely damaged. The landlord of the building is making plans to protect the storefronts.

Bricks & Minifigs in Grand Rapids is working to rebuild after a van crashed through the storefront. (Sept. 27, 2023)

Collin Majewski, the assistant manager, said they were still evaluating the damage and what could be salvaged.

“So it’s still hard to tell how long it will be, but in the meantime we plan to still do local events,” Majewski said.

Bricks & Minifigs workers and the community are set on rebuilding.

“People are jumping to volunteer. They are like, ‘We will sort, we’ll clean, we’ll do whatever we can,'” Majewski told News 8. “And it means the world to us, it really does, to have that community support.”

“We work with Lego on a daily basis, and we know how to rebuild things. So we’re hoping to get back up and running as soon as possible,” Warner said.

As for the driver?

“We hope they’re okay. We really don’t know much more than that. The police investigation is ongoing,” Petersen said. “And so we hope that justice is served, but there are no serious injuries on the driver’s part.”

As police look for the driver who crashed into the business, any information should be reported to the Grand Rapids Police Department or Silent Observer.

On Saturday, a pop-up shop will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the Bricks & Minifigs parking lot. It will include fall-themed Lego items, snacks and merchandise.