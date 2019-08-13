GR leaders OK adding parks millage proposal to ballot

Children play in the splash pad at Cherry Park in Grand Rapids. (Aug. 12, 2019)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A proposed millage hike to improve Grand Rapids parks is one step closer to a vote.

City commissioners voted Tuesday to put the question on the November ballot.

Grand Rapids voters passed a millage in 2013 that paid to clean up and modernize city parks that fell into serious disrepair after deep funding cuts during the Great Recession.

That millage is set to end in 2020, but park advocates say more needs to be done. They’re asking voters to boost the tax and make it permanent.

“We’ve heard from a lot of folks in this community that parks are a priority to them. And when it comes to millages, I’ll say it again, giving that opportunity to the voters to make that decision, I think, is really important,” said Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss.

If the millage is approved, the yearly cost for the owner of a $110,000 market value home in Grand Rapids would increase from just over $52 a year to $68.75.