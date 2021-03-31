GR launches youth employment program for a second summer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids will again partner with local businesses and organizations to provide young people with jobs this summer.

GRow1000 is a youth employment program intended to help Grand Rapids residents aged 15-24 find summer jobs.

The program was first launched last year to help the city invest in young people’s futures, especially during the pandemic. “Providing meaningful work is important in helping our youth stay productive and build skills during the summer,” city manager Mark Washington said.

Related Content GR finishes youth summer jobs program, plans to relaunch in 2021

Last summer, Grand Rapids was able to employ 350 teens and young adults at more than 60 job sites. This year, the city says it is hoping to provide 650 young people with jobs.

For six weeks, from June 14 to July 23, participants will work at local businesses or organizations for 20 hours a week. Training will begin May 18.

Anyone age 17 or younger will earn $10 an hour, and anyone age 18 to 24 will earn $13 an hour. Participants must be eligible to work in the U.S. The city will provide bus passes as needed.

Those interested in participating can apply now through April 19.

The city is encouraging businesses and organizations to participate, through providing a paid job or internship, or providing financial contributions to help place young people at a local nonprofit. The total amount for an internship for someone 17 or younger is $1,600 or and $2,000 for those 18 and older.

More information and an application link can be found at grandrapidsmi.gov.