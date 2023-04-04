GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An upcoming event at John Ball Zoo is providing a cultural experience for people of all ages.

The zoo is hosting the Grand Rapids Lantern Festival starting later this month. Visitors can enjoy themed foods and beverages as well as live entertainment.

This is the first year for the event and zoo officials say it’s a good time for it.

“It’s so unique, especially being the first time in Michigan, our guests have never seen anything like this,” said Darci Napolillo, promotions and events manager at John Ball Zoo. “It’s so exciting to see them setting up. And the excitement has already started with the people that have visited the zoo during the day. All them have been like, ‘oh my gosh we have to come back and see this at night.’”

Napolillo also said the festival is an interesting exploration of Asian culture.

“A lot of the lanterns that they display have some sort of story behind them, whether it’s the Asian culture, they have some around the zodiacs, mythical creatures. It tells a really important story for Asian culture but then they also try to tie in some of the wildlife and conservation to some of their other lanterns as well,” she said.

Starting April 19, you can check out the lanterns every Wednesday through Sunday evening from 7 p.m. through 11p.m., after the zoo’s regular operating hours. The festival goes until June 11.