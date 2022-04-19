GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Some local bus systems will no longer be requiring masks.

A federal judge in Florida on Monday struck down the CDC’s directive and the TSA announced it would no longer be enforcing the mask mandate.

Mask requirements on public transportation are now up to local officials and businesses. Uber and some airlines have announced they will no longer require masks, as has some West Michigan bus systems:

GRAND RAPIDS, THE RAPID: NOT REQUIRED

Grand Rapids’ bus system will no longer require masks, it said in a statement.

“Any Rapid customers that choose to or need to wear a mask are encouraged to do so. We ask that all customers to continue to exercise caution and be considerate of fellow riders and Rapid Bus Operators,” The Rapid said in the statement. “Thank you for your patience and please respect your fellow passengers and Bus Operators as we all continue to navigate changing pandemic conditions.”

It asked people to have patience over the next 24 hours as bus operators and customers are informed of the change.

“Please remember to show understanding and patience with others who may not be aware enforcement is no longer required,” it said.

KALAMAZOO, THE METRO: NOT REQUIRED

Masks are no longer required effective Tuesday for Metro buses and facilities, the Kalamazoo bus system announced on Twitter. It reminded people to only ride the bus when healthy.

“Please continue to ride when healthy to protect your driver and the community,” it said in a tweet.

GRAND HAVEN, HARBOR TRANSIT: RECOMENDED, NOT REQUIRED

Grand Haven’s bus system will not be requiring a mask as of Tuesday, but will continue to recommend people wear one, Harbor Transit said on Facebook.

“Harbor Transit highly recommends that passengers continue to wear masks while riding our buses, but will not require a mask,” it said.