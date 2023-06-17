Rosa Parks Circle is full of tents for the Justice for All Juneteenth Jam on June 17, 2023.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Tents are filling up Rosa Parks Circle Saturday for the Justice for All Juneteenth Jam.

The event organizer, Julius Rogers, decided to hold the event a couple of days earlier for those who do not get the federal holiday off.

“I thought that Saturday would be the best time for it, not only from a foot traffic standpoint but just from an accessibility standpoint,” Rogers said.

The event is happening from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. with 22 vendors from Black-owned businesses. The event will also include a breaking battle, where people could break dance for a grand prize of $500. Rogers said he wanted to highlight the work and talent that they are bringing to the community.

“I am, again, intentionally bringing to light that there is a disparity within like the BIPOC, specifically the black entrepreneurship space. So I want to be able to by extension of celebrating Juneteenth … allow these vendors to be able to showcase their products, services, things like that, so that way they can have an opportunity to really shine,” Rogers said.

Juneteenth is a federal holiday celebrating the day enslaved people were freed in the United States. Rogers said to him, the holiday feels like the true Independence Day for the U.S.

“On the 4th of July, you know, 1776, everybody was not free. In 1965, once everybody got word that they were actually free, that is ultimately like how I feel is the true Independence Day of the country. So we try and celebrate it that way,” Rogers said.

He added that for next year, they are planning on having the event on the official date of Juneteenth.