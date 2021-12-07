GR Job Fest seeks to fill 500+ positions this week

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — In an effort to fill more than 500 jobs, Express Employment Professionals of Grand Rapids is hosting a job fair and scheduling interviews for every day of this week.

The goal of the Grand Rapids Job Fest is to connect more people with a new job in a single week than ever before.

More than 500 light industrial positions are available with jobs ranging from machine operators to production workers to delivery drivers. Pay ranges from $14 to $20 an hour for each position.

To sign up for an interview, you can call 616.281.0611 or visit the online link. You can also stop by in person at 1760 44th Street SW in Wyoming between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

David Robb, the director of operations for Express Employment Professionals, says many companies have been looking to fill positions for a while and this is a great chance to get that done.

“I think right now, we’ve got a lot of companies that are trying to grow after a crazy last couple months, so they’re really looking to hire and bring on new team members to do that, and right now companies are willing to pay more than ever before, they’re increasing benefits, really a lot of really good opportunities,” said Robb.

More details about the Grand Rapids Job Fest can be found online.