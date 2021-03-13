GR Irish kick off holiday with downtown stroll

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Instead of a usual parade, the Ancient Order of Hibernians Grand Rapids kicked of Saint Patrick’s Day with a downtown stroll Saturday morning.

The group walked from Rosa Parks Circle to the Grand Rapids Police Department where they thanked them for their support.

The event’s purpose was for people to express their Irish pride as they saw fit.

“Grand Rapids Irish are here and we want everyone to have a great time because everyone’s Irish in March,” said Patrick Sullivan, the president of the Ancient Order of Hibernians Grand Rapids.

Group leaders say that they hope they’re able to bring back the usual parade next year.