Crews work to repair a water main break at the intersection of Michigan Street NE and Diamond Avenue NE in Grand Rapids Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An intersection in Grand Rapids is closed as crews work to repair a water main break Thursday.

The intersection of Michigan Street NE and Diamond Avenue NE is closed. The city says it expects the intersection to reopen by 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

It’s unclear if water pressure has been affected in the area or what caused the water main break.

Check back with woodtv.com for updates throughout day.