GR insurance company informs of changes to no-fault

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan’s no-fault insurance laws are changing this year, and an insurance company out of Grand Rapids is hosting workshops to help people prepare for it.

Boer Insurance Group has been holding its No-fault Auto Reform monthly since January and will continue to have them through June.

The upcoming workshops will be held at Thousand Oaks Golf Club in Grand Rapids on:

March 25 at 6 p.m.

April 23 at 6 p.m.

May 19 at noon.

June 18 at 6 p.m.

Topics covered during the workshops include the background of no-fault, information on medical coverage, information on lawsuit coverage and suggestions on what options to choose.

Watch the video above to learn more about the changes being made and about the workshops.