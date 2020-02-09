GR house party ends in repeated gunfire

Police investigate a GR house party that got out of control.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A house party in Grand Rapids got out of control early Sunday morning and ended in gunfire.

Grand Rapids police said a fight started inside of a home in the 300 block of Richard Terrace just before 1:30 a.m. during a house party. The fight moved outside and during the outside altercation an unknown vehicle pulled up and two subjects exited the vehicle with firearms.

The two subjects fired multiple rounds into the air, jumped back into the car, and took off from the scene.

No injures were reported in the incident but shell casings were located in the area.

Police do not have solid info on the suspects or vehicle at this time. Anyone with informationon this incident is asked to contact GRPD at 616.456.3400.