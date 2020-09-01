GR house hit by gunfire for 2nd time in weeks

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a house in Grand Rapids was struck by bullets Monday night.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said the shooting happened around 11:45 p.m. at a house near the intersection of Davis Avenue NW and 11th Street NW.

Neighbors told investigators that two men walked up to the house and fire shots then ran away. The house was struck by two bullets, according to GRPD.

The police department noted that Monday’s incident marks the second time the house was struck by gunfire over the past few weeks.

Anyone with information is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3380 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.