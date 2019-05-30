GR hosts parties to kick off pool season
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s time to bring out the bathing suit.
Grand Rapids will be celebrating the start of the swimming season with parties at each of its three pools starting at 1 p.m. Monday.
The first 100 swimmers at each pool will get free swag. They can choose between a beach ball, a pair of sunglasses or popsicle.
All pools and splash pads will be open on a daily basis throughout the summer, except for July 4.
For exact pool and splash pad hours and rules, visit the city’s website.
Grand Rapids’ city-owned pools:
- Briggs Park Pool – 350 Knapp St. NE
- Martin Luther King Jr. Park Pool – 900 Fuller Ave. SE
- Richmond Park Pool – 1101 Richmond St. NW
Splash pads found throughout Grand Rapids:
- Aberdeen Park - 2230 Eastern Ave. NE
- Campau Park - 50 Antoine St. SW
- Cherry Park - 725 Cherry St. SE
- Fuller Park - 300 Fuller Ave. NE
- Gerald R. Ford Academic Center - 851 Madison Ave. SE
- Heartside Park - 301 Ionia St. SW
- Highland Park - 523 Grand Ave. NE
- Joe Taylor Park - 1030 Bemis St. SE
- Lincoln Park - 231 Marion Ave. NW
- Mary Waters Park - 1042 Lafayette Ave. NE
- Mulick Park - 1632 Sylvan Ave. SE
- Roosevelt Park - 739 Van Raalte Drive SW
- Wilcox Park - 100 Youell Ave. SE
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Previous
10 misspell in 1st round of spelling...
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Next
GR Festival of the Arts marks 50...
More Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- R. Kelly charged with 11 new sex-related crimes in Chicago
- Whitmer signs overhaul to cut high auto premiums
- US measles count nears 1,000, surpassing 1994 record
- What no more no-fault means for drivers
Trending Stories
Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Photo Galleries Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Photo Galleries Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.