GR hosts parties to kick off pool season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s time to bring out the bathing suit.
Grand Rapids will be celebrating the start of the swimming season with parties at each of its three pools starting at 1 p.m. Monday.
The first 100 swimmers at each pool will get free swag. They can choose between a beach ball, a pair of sunglasses or popsicle.
All pools and splash pads will be open on a daily basis throughout the summer, except for July 4.
For exact pool and splash pad hours and rules, visit the city’s website.
Grand Rapids’ city-owned pools:
- Briggs Park Pool – 350 Knapp St. NE
- Martin Luther King Jr. Park Pool – 900 Fuller Ave. SE
- Richmond Park Pool – 1101 Richmond St. NW
Splash pads found throughout Grand Rapids:
- Aberdeen Park – 2230 Eastern Ave. NE
- Campau Park – 50 Antoine St. SW
- Cherry Park – 725 Cherry St. SE
- Fuller Park – 300 Fuller Ave. NE
- Gerald R. Ford Academic Center – 851 Madison Ave. SE
- Heartside Park – 301 Ionia St. SW
- Highland Park – 523 Grand Ave. NE
- Joe Taylor Park – 1030 Bemis St. SE
- Lincoln Park – 231 Marion Ave. NW
- Mary Waters Park – 1042 Lafayette Ave. NE
- Mulick Park – 1632 Sylvan Ave. SE
- Roosevelt Park – 739 Van Raalte Drive SW
- Wilcox Park – 100 Youell Ave. SE