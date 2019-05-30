GR hosts parties to kick off pool season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s time to bring out the bathing suit.

Grand Rapids will be celebrating the start of the swimming season with parties at each of its three pools starting at 1 p.m. Monday.

The first 100 swimmers at each pool will get free swag. They can choose between a beach ball, a pair of sunglasses or popsicle.

All pools and splash pads will be open on a daily basis throughout the summer, except for July 4.

For exact pool and splash pad hours and rules, visit the city’s website.

Grand Rapids’ city-owned pools:

Briggs Park Pool – 350 Knapp St. NE

Martin Luther King Jr. Park Pool – 900 Fuller Ave. SE

Richmond Park Pool – 1101 Richmond St. NW

Splash pads found throughout Grand Rapids: