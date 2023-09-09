The 12th annual running of the bulls took off in Grand Rapids Saturday. (Sept. 9, 2023)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you couldn’t make it to the running of the bulls in Spain in July, you had the chance to experience something similar in downtown Grand Rapids Saturday.

The 12th annual running of the bulls in Grand Rapids took off at 12 p.m., but there weren’t any actual bulls chasing down runners on Ionia Avenue. Instead, the event featured members of the Grand Raggidy Roller Derby.

The skaters were dressed as bulls, and instead of horns, they had foam pool noodles to motivate runners along their journey. They headed to five downtown bars, or “safe zones,” where both runners and bulls were able to take shelter and rehydrate. The participating bars were Peppino’s, Hopcat, Grand Rapids Brewing Company, Stella’s Lounge and Apartment Lounge.

Along the way, there were many different activities like a scavenger hunt and prizes for the best costume.

The running of the bulls wrapped up at 4 p.m. You can find more information here.