GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of Grand Rapids is holding three events to get input from the community as it creates a new master plan.

The ‘Bridge to Our Future’ campaign is working to create a master plan for Grand Rapids for the next 20 years, the city said. Residents are invited to three launch parties to give their input.

“This is our first opportunity to be out in the public asking for people’s ideas, their big ideas, their hopes and dreams,” said Sara Bongiorno, the director of Planning Next, the consulting firm the city is working with.

She said the events will include a trivia game, group activities and individual activities.

“People will really be able to bring their ideas, bring what’s on their mind, bring their lived experience of the city,” Bongiorno said.

The master plan will focus on the physical development of the city, she said, like housing, transportation and the Grand River.

“We believe the people who choose to build a life in our city every day have the vision and the best ideas for what Grand Rapids should be like in the future,” Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss said in a release. “Whether we’re talking about housing, equity, mobility, environmental justice, economic development or just the overall look and feel of our neighborhoods, we think our residents know best. We look forward to hearing from them.”

This phase of creating the master plan is expected to take 18 months, Bongiorno said.

The Second Ward event will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 21 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Grand Rapids Public Schools University, located on 1400 Fuller Ave. NE; the First Ward event will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 22 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Union High School, located at 1800 Tremont Blvd. NW; the Third Ward event will take place on Thursday, Feb. 23 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Alger Middle School, located at 921 Alger St. SE.

Residents are welcome to attend any of the events regardless of which ward they live in. Food will be provided. For more information and to register, go to grandrapidsmi.gov.