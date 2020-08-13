GR homeless shelter seeks pillowcases for art project

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Degage Ministries wants to collect at least 4,700 decorated pillowcases by Sept. 2 for an art exhibit to raise awareness of women facing homelessness.

Degage Ministries Open Door Women’s Center says it has served more than 4,700 women since 2003, and officials are expecting a surge due to the pandemic.

The Pillowcase Project’s goal, being done in partnership with Bridge GR, hopes to collect enough pillowcases to symbolize each woman who has been served by the center.

Officials say the pillowcases should be new or gently-used with pictures or messages of hope. Pillowcases can also be donated at the center for the women to decorate.

All the pillowcases will be displayed at Ah-Nab-Awen Park in Grand Rapids from Sept. 10 to Oct. 1. After that, the pillowcases will then be given to new women accessing the center, Degage said.

The pillowcases can be dropped off at Degage Ministries, Lions & Rabbits arts center and various Lake Michigan Credit Union branches.

More information about the project can be found online.