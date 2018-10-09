GR holding contest to redesign park signs

Copyright by WOODTV - All rights reserved

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The City of Grand Rapids is holding a competition to redesign the signs at each of its parks.

The competition is open to everyone through Nov. 6. After an advisory board selects finalists to move forward, the public will vote for the winning design from Nov. 12-30. Voting will be done on Facebook and at City Hall.

The winning submission will be used at all of the city’s 75 parks, and the winner will be given up to $1,000 to collaborate with licensed design professional to create a final drawing.

For more information on the contest, visit the city’s website.