GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This weekend is the Hispanic Festival at Calder Plaza.

For 45 years, the event has brought a fiesta to downtown Grand Rapids. Each year, thousands of people flock downtown to learn about and enjoy Hispanic culture.

“I think it’s important to put on festivals like this because it helps not just support the culture of whatever the festival is, but it exposes more people to different cultures,” Spencer Pope, a community member from the Greater Grand Rapids area, said. “And I think that’s exciting.”

The event features Hispanic food, live music, vendors and dancing.

“The music is great. The food is nice. Everything is good,” MaryAnn Lopez, a Grand Rapids resident, said. “Come out with a lot of kisses because you’re going to see a lot people you haven’t seen in a long time, and you’re going to meet a lot of new people too.”

Devon Pope, also from West Michigan, told News 8 he comes with his family every year.

“We’ve been going our whole lives,” he said. “We are half Mexican. My grandpa is from Mexico. My mom is adopted, but she’s Mexican.”

He said the vendors are his favorite part of the event.

“I got this hat one year. I got this earring, and then I just got this poncho,” Devon Pope said. “I love coming here and seeing all this stuff.”

The Hispanic Center of Western Michigan will receive proceeds from the festival. The money will go toward the programs and services the center provides.

The Hispanic Festival runs through Sunday.